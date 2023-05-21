Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Masco by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Masco by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Masco Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MAS opened at $52.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

