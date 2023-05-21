Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 709 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

SK Telecom stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

