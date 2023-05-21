Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 97 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

IYG stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $137.46 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.84.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

