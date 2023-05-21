Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NIC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 0.0 %

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NIC stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. The company has a market cap of $888.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,713.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,895 shares of company stock worth $107,402. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.