Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,011 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 711.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 40.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newell Brands Price Performance

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.69 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

