Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,828 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.1 %

EME opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.48.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

