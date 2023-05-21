Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 31,289 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 210.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John David Moragne purchased 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at $332,648.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John David Moragne acquired 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,432 shares of company stock valued at $452,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.8 %

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of BNL stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

