Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 8,894 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.71 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $1,453,506.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,457 shares of company stock worth $2,255,000 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

