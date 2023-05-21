Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 36,432 Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEFS. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 213,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:CEFS opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76.

About Saba Closed-End Funds ETF

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

