Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

