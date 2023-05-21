Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

