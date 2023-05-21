Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 162,711 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 90,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 75,765 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,562 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $24.98 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

