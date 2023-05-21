Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.