Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DWAS. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $578.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.48.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

