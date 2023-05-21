Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $40.26 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

