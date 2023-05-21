Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE AVB opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
