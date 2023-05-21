Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.68.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

