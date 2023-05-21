Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

