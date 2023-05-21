Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.3 %

IR opened at $59.76 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

