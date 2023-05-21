Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chemed were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Chemed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $6,883,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $538.69 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $570.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $542.74 and its 200-day moving average is $519.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

