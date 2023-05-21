Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $643,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,329,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,964,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,835,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average is $128.93. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

