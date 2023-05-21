Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $677,000 Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,947,000 after buying an additional 162,364 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after buying an additional 363,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,572 shares of company stock worth $1,909,693. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

AVY stock opened at $170.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.56 and a 200-day moving average of $180.33.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Articles

