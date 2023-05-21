Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $684,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in State Street were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street Trading Down 1.5 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

State Street stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.