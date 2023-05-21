Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $688,000 Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jabil were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Jabil by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Jabil by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jabil Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $89.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

