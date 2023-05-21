Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $702,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,844,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $145,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,660,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.71.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $755.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $371.52 and a 1-year high of $768.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.10.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

