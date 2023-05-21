Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $724,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.02.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

