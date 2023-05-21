Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crocs were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 269.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. Crocs’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.