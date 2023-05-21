Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $752,000 Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,302 shares of company stock valued at $418,754 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DNLI opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

