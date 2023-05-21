Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hasbro by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 169,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Hasbro by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.