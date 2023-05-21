Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $730,000 Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,642,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.17. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. Affirm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

