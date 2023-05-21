Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,324 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Toast were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Toast by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Toast by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $33,356,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,734,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895,772.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $97,865.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,734,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,895,772.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 391,727 shares of company stock worth $7,509,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOST opened at $20.81 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

