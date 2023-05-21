Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,892 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 628,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 71,275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.30 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,200 shares of company stock worth $358,348 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Further Reading

