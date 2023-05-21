Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 5,263 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KT were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KT by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in KT by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in KT by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in KT by 544.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $11.76 on Friday. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KT shares. Bank of America lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

