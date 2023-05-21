Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 18,254 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,254 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 202.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor Stock Down 2.2 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

NYSE FLR opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -75.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.27. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also

