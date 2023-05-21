Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,386.47 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,479.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,472.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,364,037 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

