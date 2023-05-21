Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in OneMain were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OneMain by 39.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

NYSE OMF opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

