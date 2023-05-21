Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CoStar Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $101,893,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

