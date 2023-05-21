Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 11,779 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

