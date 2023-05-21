Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,312 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMJ. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,217.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 788,472 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,683.3% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 233,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

