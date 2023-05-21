Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,553 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

AVEM stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

