Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,026 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,274 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

