Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 240 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.45. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.54 and a 52 week high of $102.67. The company has a market capitalization of $827.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

