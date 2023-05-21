Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 313 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KBR were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in KBR by 71.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KBR Stock Down 0.3 %

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Recommended Stories

