Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 355 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,211,000 after buying an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,607,000 after buying an additional 125,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,039,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,866,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,922,000 after purchasing an additional 89,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,926,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

