Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 459 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $70.22 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.