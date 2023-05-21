Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $691,000 Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 400.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Price Performance

OLPX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Olaplex’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on OLPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

