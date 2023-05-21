Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after buying an additional 115,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,585,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a market cap of $278.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $50.22.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

