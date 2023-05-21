Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 169,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 692,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after acquiring an additional 159,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,041,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after acquiring an additional 560,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $45.16 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.