MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

