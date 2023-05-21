National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

