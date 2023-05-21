New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,667,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,011 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $22,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

